Bidens host Juneteenth celebration at White House

FILE - President Joe Biden, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden, speaks at the White House in...
FILE - President Joe Biden, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden, speaks at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, May 24, 2023.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host a Juneteenth concert Tuesday night at the White House.

The concert is a “celebration of community, culture and music,” according to the White House, and is scheduled to feature musicians including Jennifer Hudson and Method Man.

Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021 to commemorate when the last enslaved people in the U.S. learned of their freedom, which took place on June 19, 1865.

