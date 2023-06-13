Getting Answers
art-ish highlights Black artistry for third year

By Michael Barnes
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An annual Juneteenth event is returning to Shreveport.

Started in 2021, art-ish celebrates and highlights Black artistry in many forms. Artist Veronica ‘Ron’ Brown says she’s excited to be part of an event that helps create conversations across communities.

“We’re here to bring our culture to the forefront. We really hope that a lot of people come out. If you don’t know anything about our culture, we’re here to introduce you to it!”

Artist Yolanda Barnes says she considers herself a new artist and art-ish gives her the opportunity to express herself.

“A lot of times we may think within the African American community that there’s just one set mindset, and there isn’t. There is so much diversity within our community and I think this weekend we’re celebrating freedom: Juneteenth. You can see in our creativity and our diversity, our freedom in how we express ourselves.”

The event will take place in downtown Shreveport at Riverview Hall from Saturday, June 17 to Sunday, June 18. Entry is $5 for everyone six and up.

