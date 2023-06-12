Twin brothers arrested for home invasion

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police have arrested twin brothers for allegedly breaking into a home in Shreveport.

On June 11 around 3:40 p.m., officers responded to a fight inside an apartment in the 2000 block of Grimmett Drive. The person who called 911 told police two men went into the apartment and began fighting.

Officers arrested William and Willie Cade, both 18. Officials say the brothers went into the apartment without permission and attacked the victim, who had to be taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries. The victim is expected to recover, police say.

The Cades are each charged with home invasion.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.