Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Tour boat carrying 36 people capsizes in cave in Lockport, New York

FILE PHOTO - Police and fire crews were called to the Lockport Cave Tours, about 20 miles...
FILE PHOTO - Police and fire crews were called to the Lockport Cave Tours, about 20 miles northeast of Niagara Falls.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (AP) — A boat carrying 36 people capsized Monday during a tour of an underground cavern system built to carry water from the Erie Canal beneath the western New York city of Lockport, police said.

Police and fire crews were called to the Lockport Cave Tours, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of Niagara Falls, at about 11:30 a.m. The tours take visitors on an underground boat ride illuminated only by small lights.

“Crews are working to assist all parties safely out of the area,” police said in a press release.

Video footage from the scene outside the Lockport Cave office showed one person talking as she was loaded onto an ambulance. Others wrapped in white towels were being escorted to a bus as a steady rain fell.

Additional information was not immediately available.

The tunnel was blasted out in the 19th century to transport extra water from the Erie Canal to power nearby businesses.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School of hammerhead sharks appear on Robinson Island
Sharks, sharks, and more sharks! Boaters on Robinson Island circled by hammerheads
Pickrom (Left) and Davis (Right).
2 men accused of raping a 17-year-old boy
Guests at the Chick-fil-A on Airline Drive in Bossier City, La. got a slithery surprise...
Guest wrangles snakes just outside door of Bossier Chick-fil-A
Torrential rains flooded ArkLaTex roadways during thunderstorms June 3, 2023.
Man dies in storms’ floodwaters; another saved
Colfax resident Gracie Reichman, then a rising senior at Louisiana Tech University, is crowned...
27 vying for Miss Louisiana crown

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks during the North Carolina Republican Party Convention in...
Trump traveling to Florida as history-making court appearance approaches in classified docs case
U.S. asylum-seekers being returned by U.S. authorities under the so-called Remain in Mexico...
US halts online asylum appointments at Texas crossing after extortion warnings
William (left) and Willie (right) Cade, DOB: 9/25/2004
Twin brothers arrested for home invasion
FILE - A food delivery worker rides through the a busy street in lower Manhattan, Friday, April...
New York City will implement minimum wage for app-based workers, marking national first