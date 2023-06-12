Stormy pattern over the next few days

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A stalled front sitting across the ArkLaTex will combine with a series of weather disturbances moving in from the west to bring an active pattern over the next few days. Multiple rounds of storms are likely in this pattern along with the threat of severe weather each day through midweek!

For this morning, waking up to very warm and muggy conditions with temperatures already in the middle and upper 70s for most. Most of the region is starting off dry but can’t rule out a stray shower or storm along and near I-30.

Heading into the afternoon, more storms will likely develop across part of northeast Texas, southeast Oklahoma and southwest Arkansas with a few of these also moving into northern Louisiana. Overall, the best chance of rain will be along and north of I-20 through the afternoon.

There will be a large range in temperatures today with highs only in the mid to upper 70s near the I-30 corridor, mid 80s along I-20 and near 90 across the southern half of the ArkLaTex.

From later tonight all the way into Wednesday, multiple rounds of storms will likely impact the northern half of the ArkLaTex. Right now, it’s nearly impossible to give the exact timing of these storm complexes but just keep in mind that if you live north of I-20, it could be stormy at times over the next few days. There will be a severe threat with any storms that form with large hail, damaging wind and torrential rain being the primary concerns. Flash flooding could also become an issue in areas that see repeated rounds of storms.

Highs the next few days will be heavily influenced by storm chances with readings north staying much cooler but locations south well into the 90s on a daily basis.

By the end of the week, highs pressure will start to rebuild across the region leading to a drier and hotter pattern. Highs by this time will be soaring into the upper 90s with head index values well into the triple digits!

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

