SPD looking for woman who reportedly shot at someone during Facebook live

Nautica Byrd, DOB: 11/5/1999
Nautica Byrd, DOB: 11/5/1999(SPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is looking for a woman who reportedly shot at someone during a Facebook live video.

The incident happened June 7. Police say a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Nautica Byrd, 23. She’s wanted for illegal carrying of a weapon and illegal discharge of a weapon.

Police say on the day of the incident around 1 p.m., Byrd reportedly went live on her Facebook page while arguing with another woman. Police say Byrd was armed with a handgun and started firing wildly during the video.

Anyone with information on Byrd’s whereabouts is asked to call 318-673-7300 #3. Those with info who wish to stay anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

