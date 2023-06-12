OMAHA BOUND: Tigers advance to CWS

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU baseball team is headed back to Omaha, Neb., and the College World Series after beating Kentucky in the second game of the Baton Rouge Super Regional at Alex Box Stadium on Sunday, June 11.

The Tigers (48-15) came away with an 8-3 win over the Wildcats (40-21). It’s the 19th time they have advanced to Omaha.

LSU pitcher Ty Floyd (9) (James deGraauw | WAFB)

Ty Floyd started on the mound for LSU and things didn’t begin as planned, giving up a home run against the first batter he faced. He gave up three runs on seven hits, but the runs all came on solo home runs, with five strikeouts and one walk in 3.1 innings of work. Riley Cooper (4-3) then took the bump and earned the win. He allowed no runs on just two hits with two strikeouts and a walk in three innings. Gavin Guidry then entered the game to close things out and picked up his third save of the season.

The Wildcats took the early advantage on a leadoff home run by Jackson Gray to make it 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning.

The Tigers tied it at 1-1 in the top of the second inning. With one out and the bases loaded, Dylan Crews was able to send Gavin Dugas home on a fielder’s choice.

In the bottom of the second, Jordan Thompson made an incredible defensive play with a little help from Tre’ Morgan to prevent a base hit.

LSU took its first lead of the game on a three-run homer by Cade Beloso to put the Tigers up 4-1 in the top of the third. The Tigers added another run in the inning for a 5-1 lead.

Kentucky hit its second home run of the game on a solo shot by Devin Burkes in the bottom of the third inning to make it 5-2.

The Wildcats blasted another home run in the bottom of the fourth inning to cut the lead to 5-3.

In the top of the ninth inning, LSU was able to pick up some insurance runs. One came on a wild pitch with the bases loaded and then Crews hammered a two-run double to left field to put the Tigers up 8-3.

LSU will face the winner of the Southern Miss-Tennessee game. Those teams will play a game three on Monday.

