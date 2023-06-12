Off and on storms today and tomorrow; the heat returns later this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Monday! I mentioned Sunday that the weather to start your workweek would be a bit weird and that is happening. We are tracking the potential for some severe storms in the ArkLaTex today, mainly north of I-20. Damaging wind and large hail are the main threats along with downpours. We will see these storms off and on throughout the rest of your Monday. Because of these storms, we will see a wide range of temperatures across the region. Places north of I-30 may not even see the low-80s whereas folks in the southernmost areas are likely to see the upper-80s and possibly the low-90s. The storms are likely to taper off late tonight. Low temperatures tonight will drop to the low-70s.

From later tonight all the way into Wednesday, multiple rounds of storms will likely impact the northern half of the ArkLaTex. Right now, it’s nearly impossible to give the exact timing of these storm complexes but just keep in mind that if you live north of I-20, it could be stormy at times over the next few days. There will be a severe threat with any storms that form with large hail, damaging wind, and torrential rain being the primary concerns. Flash flooding could also become an issue in areas that see repeated rounds of storms.

Highs the next few days will be heavily influenced by storm chances with readings north staying much cooler but locations south well into the 90s on a daily basis. By the end of the week, high pressure will start to rebuild across the region leading to a drier and hotter pattern. Highs by this time will be soaring into the upper 90s with heat index values well into the triple digits!

