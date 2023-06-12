Man wanted for alleged rape of teenager
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is currently looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting a teenager.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Harold Dewayne Brown, 39.
Police say on June 6, officers were contacted about a 13-year-old female being sexually assaulted. Detectives have issued a warrant for Brown’s arrest on a charge of first-degree rape.
Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts should call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3, or call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.
CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.