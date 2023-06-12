Man wanted for alleged rape of teenager

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is currently looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting a teenager.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Harold Dewayne Brown, 39.

Police say on June 6, officers were contacted about a 13-year-old female being sexually assaulted. Detectives have issued a warrant for Brown’s arrest on a charge of first-degree rape.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts should call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3, or call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.