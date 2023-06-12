Man arrested for allegedly showing juvenile sexually explicit images over Facetime

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police have arrested a man accused of sending sexually explicit content to a juvenile over Facetime.

SPD was contacted on June 9 in reference to an incident that happened in the 9400 block of Shonway Circle. A concerned family member reached out to police after the juvenile told them about the incident. The juvenile is said to have known the suspect.

Sex Crimes Detectives later arrested Kyle Preston for one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

