Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

‘A little bit weird’: Dog at animal shelter for over 215 days seeks forever home

For more than seven months, a retriever mix named Buster has been patiently waiting at the Greenville Humane Society to find his forever home. (SOURCE: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A retriever mix named Buster has been patiently waiting for more than seven months to be adopted from a South Carolina animal shelter.

The Greenville Humane Society, which is featuring Buster on its social media accounts this week, said he is their longest resident “by a stretch.”

The 2-and-a-half-year-old pup enjoys playing with most other dogs and already has some training. He knows the commands “sit,” “down,” “touch” and “leave it.” He also likes to hold his own leash when he’s walked.

“He’s a little bit weird, but aren’t we all?” the Greenville Humane Society posted. “While we’d selfishly keep him forever, we know he’d really prefer to find a family that will love his weird self forever.”

If you would like to meet Buster, the Greenville Humane Society adoption center is open during the following hours:

  • Monday - Friday: Noon to 6:30 p.m.
  • Saturday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Sunday: Noon to 5 p.m.

To help support the care of Buster and other animals at the Greenville Humane Society, donations can be made on their website.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School of hammerhead sharks appear on Robinson Island
Sharks, sharks, and more sharks! Boaters on Robinson Island circled by hammerheads
Pickrom (Left) and Davis (Right).
2 men accused of raping a 17-year-old boy
Guests at the Chick-fil-A on Airline Drive in Bossier City, La. got a slithery surprise...
Guest wrangles snakes just outside door of Bossier Chick-fil-A
Torrential rains flooded ArkLaTex roadways during thunderstorms June 3, 2023.
Man dies in storms’ floodwaters; another saved
Colfax resident Gracie Reichman, then a rising senior at Louisiana Tech University, is crowned...
27 vying for Miss Louisiana crown

Latest News

According to a GoFundMe page set up to help cover funeral costs, Steven Phan had been married...
‘Absolutely devastating’: Groom drowns while snorkeling with wife on honeymoon in Hawaii
FILE PHOTO - Police and fire crews were called to the Lockport Cave Tours, about 20 miles...
Tour boat capsizes in Erie Canal water tunnel cave in Lockport, New York
Canadian professional golfer Adam Hadwin, left, is stopped by a security guard while he tries...
Canadian golfer tackled by security trying to celebrate countryman’s win
Prosecutors say Kouri Richins, 33, poisoned her husband, Eric Richins, 39, by slipping five...
Utah woman accused of killing husband then writing grief book for kids denied bail