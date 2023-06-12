Hallsville man accused in shooting deaths of 2 men

HALLSVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - A Hallsville man has been arrested following the shooting deaths of two men on Sunday.

Darius C. Gates, Jr., 26, was detained by Harrison County Police officers following a 7:30 p.m. call regarding shots fired. Authorities had responded to the call on Roberson Road in Hallsville, where a black Chevrolet Tahoe matching the caller’s description was found nearby. The Tahoe, later found to be driven by Gates, led officers on a chase into Gregg County, where they were able to make the arrest.

The two victims were found in the front yard of a house on Roberson Road with apparent gunshot wounds, near where the call was made. They were identified as Keyan Jernigan, 29, and Duane Jernigan, 49.

Gates was booked into the Harrison County Jail on two counts of capital murder, evading arrest, possession of a firearm by a felon, and delivery of marijuana. A bond amount has not yet been set.

