Crime Stoppers tip leads to drug bust, arrest

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An arrest has been made thanks to an anonymous tip from Crime Stoppers, police say.

Officials with the Shreveport Police Department report that on May 31, investigators followed up on a tip submitted to Crime Stoppers about illegal drug activity. Agents searched a home in the 6800 block of Klug Pines Road and confiscated two guns and a large amount of drugs.

Upon further investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Hayden Durfee, 22, for his alleged involvement.

On June 12, Durfee was arrested. He’s charged with convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession with the intent to distribute schedule I narcotics, and illegal carrying of a weapon with a controlled dangerous substance.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.