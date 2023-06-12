Getting Answers
Crime Stoppers tip leads to drug bust, arrest

Hayden Durfee, DOB: 2/13/2001
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An arrest has been made thanks to an anonymous tip from Crime Stoppers, police say.

Officials with the Shreveport Police Department report that on May 31, investigators followed up on a tip submitted to Crime Stoppers about illegal drug activity. Agents searched a home in the 6800 block of Klug Pines Road and confiscated two guns and a large amount of drugs.

Upon further investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Hayden Durfee, 22, for his alleged involvement.

On June 12, Durfee was arrested. He’s charged with convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession with the intent to distribute schedule I narcotics, and illegal carrying of a weapon with a controlled dangerous substance.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

