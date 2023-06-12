Ball hockey brings adults and kids together each week at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - “Ball hockey is still harder than anything I’ve done in the military, [physical training] wise, " says JJ McCaw, Shreveport Ragin’ Gators defenseman.

Players at center ice (KSLA)

Who knew the degree of difficulty in a game we once played as kids is pretty high?

Despite having strong agility skills, the ball hockey movement is bringing the masses.

“I did come down originally for baseball on a baseball scholarship, " says former LSU-Shreveport baseball star, now Red River Rougaroo forward Riley Spencer. “Created a family now. Me and my two young kids are out playing every weekend.”

Ball hockey game inside Exhibits building at Louisiana State Fairgrounds (KSLA)

Instead of ice and skates, the squeaks of sneakers are heard in the Exhibits building on the Louisiana State Fairgrounds.

“I grew up in the North, and it’s really cold, " says Shreveport Gators defenseman Michael Delaney. “All the hockey is done outside, and it’s just too cold. I moved down here in 2007. Had nothing going on. No athletic anything. Just on a whim decided to get involved.”

However ball hockey doesn’t share the same intensity as their compadres on the ice.

“[Ice hockey], they can check and things like that, " says McCaw. “It’s more of a non-contact sport. But, contact does happen.”

Players fighting for ball during game (KSLA)

“The National Ball Hockey League is already big and will only grow. The Ark-La-Tex has two local teams, the Shreveport Ragin’ Gators and Red River Rougaroo.

“It’s great to see the fruits of our labor, " says Red River Rougaroo goalie, Michael Hinton. “The league has grown by about 20 players this year. I’ve been doing it for seven or eight years. [The National Ball Hockey League] has been doing it for about 15 [years]. Nice to see secondary generations starting to play, and kids growing up. We have our kids out there too.”

Players during time out of a ball hockey game (KSLA)

We learned ball hockey isn’t as aggressive. But, some are asked to dial it back on occasion.

“My wife just yelled at me the other day - earlier today, because I was coaching the smaller children on their team, " McCaw recalls. “I was getting a little heated, because all of my competitiveness was coming out, because we were losing.”

