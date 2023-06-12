Adults-only laser tag event set June 16 at Shreve Memorial Library’s Broadmoor branch

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreve Memorial Library is holding a special event for adults Friday (June 16).

The after-hours laser tag for adults will be held at the Broadmoor branch, located at 1212 Captain Shreve Drive, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The event will be held inside the library, and is for people age 18 or older.

Those who wish to participate in the free event can register in person or call 318-869-0120.

On Monday, June 12, Samantha Bonnette, marketing and development manager for Shreve Memorial Library, joined KSLA to give more details about the upcoming event.

