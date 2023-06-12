Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Adults-only laser tag event set June 16 at Shreve Memorial Library’s Broadmoor branch

Here’s how to register
Shreve Memorial Library is hosting this free event for adults on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Shreve Memorial Library is hosting this free event for adults on Friday, June 16, 2023.(Shreve Memorial Library)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreve Memorial Library is holding a special event for adults Friday (June 16).

The after-hours laser tag for adults will be held at the Broadmoor branch, located at 1212 Captain Shreve Drive, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The event will be held inside the library, and is for people age 18 or older.

Those who wish to participate in the free event can register in person or call 318-869-0120.

On Monday, June 12, Samantha Bonnette, marketing and development manager for Shreve Memorial Library, joined KSLA to give more details about the upcoming event.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

More from the KSLA Café:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School of hammerhead sharks appear on Robinson Island
Sharks, sharks, and more sharks! Boaters on Robinson Island circled by hammerheads
Pickrom (Left) and Davis (Right).
2 men accused of raping a 17-year-old boy
Guests at the Chick-fil-A on Airline Drive in Bossier City, La. got a slithery surprise...
Guest wrangles snakes just outside door of Bossier Chick-fil-A
Torrential rains flooded ArkLaTex roadways during thunderstorms June 3, 2023.
Man dies in storms’ floodwaters; another saved
Nautica Byrd, DOB: 11/5/1999
Authorities arrest woman who reportedly shot at someone during Facebook Live

Latest News

Laser tag set June 16 at Shreve Memorial Library's Broadmoor branch
Laser tag set June 16 at Shreve Memorial Library's Broadmoor branch
An Arkansas State alumna is the new Miss Arkansas.
A-State alum crowned Miss Arkansas 2023
A-State alum crowned Miss Arkansas 2023
A Shreveport church is helping the community prepare for hurricane season.
Impact Church hosts annual Disaster Ready Fair to prepare attendees for weather emergencies