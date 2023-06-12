A-State alum crowned Miss Arkansas 2023

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Two new title holders will represent the Natural State later this year in the Miss America competitions.

After a week of preliminary competitions and months of preparation, two women were crowned as Miss Arkansas and Miss Arkansas’ Teen 2023 at the Robinson Center during the final round of competition on June 9-10.

The new Miss Arkansas is Cori Keller from Stuttgart. She competed as Miss Metro throughout the competition. The Arkansas State University graduate was crowned Saturday night.

The new Miss Arkansas’ Teen is Allie Bell from Conway. She competed as Miss Ouachita River’s Teen before having her crowning moment on Friday night.

Bell said holding hands with first runner-up Chloe Hargis just moments before her name was called was an experience she will never forget.

“It was one of the most special moments,” she said. “Just to hear everyone cheer and have all the people who love me around me.”

The top 15 contestants for both divisions filled the stage at 7 p.m. on their respective evenings.

Miss AR Teen Top 15:

Grace Ann Morgan

Chloe Hargis

Evelyn Kinsey

Sophie Puckett

Kennedy Johnson

Allie Bell

Shawna Whitehurst

Makaya Ferguson

Mary Caroline Smyka

Stevie St. John

Carissa Joy Callicott

Avery Whittington

Mae Armstrong

Bella Crow

Mallory Stucky

Miss AR Top 15:

Riley Strube

Melody Stotts

Jada Simpson

Apple Dennie

Blair Wortsmith

Anna Marie Wright

Hannah Hagerman

Brooke Bradford

Camille Cathey

Callie Scherry

Sophie Sligh

Ciara Callicott

Kennedy Holland

Cori Keller

Haley Stroud

The contestants then took the stage for a short on-stage question. They were also judged on health and fitness, talent, and evening gown.

The Top 5 were announced following the evening gown portion of the competition.

Miss AR Teen Top 5: Allie Bell (winner), Chloe Hargis (1st runner up), Sophie Puckett (2nd runner up), Bella Crow (3rd runner up), and Stevie St. John (4th runner up)

Miss AR Teen Top 5 (From left to right) Chloe Hargis, Bella Crow, Allie Bell, Stevie St. John, and Sophie Puckett (KAIT)

Miss AR Top 5: Cori Keller (winner), Camille Cathey (1st runner up), Callie Scherry (2nd runner up), Brooke Bradford (3rd runner up), and Kennedy Holland (4th runner up)

Miss AR Top 5 (From left to right) Kennedy Holland, Callie Scherry, Cori Keller, Camille Cathey, and Brooke Bradford (KAIT)

After the Top 5 announcement, the contestants took part in a new area of competition, On-Stage Conversation. This was added this year to replace the typical on-stage question.

Arkansas was the first state to test out the On-Stage Conversation for the Miss America Organization. It consists of five contestants on stage at once, talking about topics ranging from service to global issues to expectations for a title holder. The conversation was moderated by Miss America 2017 and Arkansas native Savvy Shields Wolfe and former Arkansas Razorback and NFL player DJ Williams.

All contestants have at least one Diamond State Princess that performs a dance, participates in a talent show, and walks the stage with them during the evening gown portion of the competition.

Both Keller and Bell were DSPs when they were young girls.

Twin sisters Maci and Aubree Rupp took part in the program for the first time this year and said it is their dream to become Miss Arkansas one day.

“I think it’s just an amazing experience, you get to go all kinds of places, and getting to go to Miss America is just a really big deal,” Aubree said. “I like the pretty dresses and also the experience that we get,” said Maci.

Keller and Bell will represent the state in the Miss America and Miss America’s Teen pageants later this year.

If you are interested in being the next Miss Arkansas, Miss Arkansas Teen, or a DSP in the Miss Arkansas Organization, visit the website here and click on the “Get Involved” tab to get started.

