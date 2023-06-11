Suspect arrested for shooting in Longview; 1 critically injured, 1 dead

LONGVIEW, Texas (KSLA) - A 19-year-old young man is dead after a shooting on Harrison Street.

On June 10, at 2:52 a.m., the Longview Police Department (LPD) responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Harrison Street. When officers arrived they discovered two men suffering gunshot wounds.

One victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other victim, Aleksei Gamez, 19, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives arrested Jose Rodriguez Jr., 25 for his alleged connection to the shooting and charged him with capital murder.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

More updates to come as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.