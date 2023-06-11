Getting Answers
Father’s Day Giveaway
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Suspect arrested for shooting in Longview; 1 critically injured, 1 dead

Jose Rodriguez Jr., 25.
Jose Rodriguez Jr., 25.(longview police department)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KSLA) - A 19-year-old young man is dead after a shooting on Harrison Street.

On June 10, at 2:52 a.m., the Longview Police Department (LPD) responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Harrison Street. When officers arrived they discovered two men suffering gunshot wounds.

One victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other victim, Aleksei Gamez, 19, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives arrested Jose Rodriguez Jr., 25 for his alleged connection to the shooting and charged him with capital murder.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

More updates to come as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guests at the Chick-fil-A on Airline Drive in Bossier City, La. got a slithery surprise...
Guest wrangles snakes just outside door of Bossier Chick-fil-A
Pickrom (Left) and Davis (Right).
2 men accused of raping a 17-year-old boy
Home invasion leads to dog stabbed.
Home invader stabs pet dog
Margaret Barrett, 37
Texarkana police looking for missing woman
Torrential rains flooded ArkLaTex roadways during thunderstorms June 3, 2023.
Man dies in storms’ floodwaters; another saved

Latest News

Boil advisories issued for Keithville, Campti, Louisiana
LSU Baseball Postgame: Super Regional Game 1 vs Kentucky
A Shreveport church is helping the community prepare for hurricane season.
Impact Church hosts annual Disaster Ready Fair to prepare attendees for weather emergencies
Torrential rains flooded ArkLaTex roadways during thunderstorms June 3, 2023.
Man dies in storms’ floodwaters; another saved