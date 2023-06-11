Storms off and on tomorrow with a very hot week ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! It’s a hot one out there with much of the region easily reaching into the low and mid-90s for highs today. It feels much worse thanks to the humidity with the upper-90s across the ArkLaTex in the feels-like category. There is a chance for some storms later this evening and a minor severe threat does exist in the form of a slight (2/5) risk. Damaging wind is the main threat IF anything ends up happening. Tonight’s lows will only drop to the low-70s.

Tomorrow is going to be a mixed bag. Areas in the southern zones of the ArkLaTex are likely to see the low-90s for highs. The northern zones are likely to see an almost continuous train of showers and thunderstorms, passing in a line from the northwest of our region to the southeast. Thanks to those rain chances, some places will only see the mid to upper-80s. Regardless, it will be very humid and will likely feel much warmer than the measured temperature.

The rest of the week will be ugly hot. Highs in the mid and upper-90s are expected some days and the triple-digits will be easily reached in the heat index category. Minor rain and storm chances continue through the rest of the week and into next weekend. The heat is expected to continue through the rest of the month.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.