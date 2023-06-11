Getting Answers
Shreveport Mavericks supporters host watch party while team is away

Mavs season ends with 122-117 road loss to Potawatomi
Hundreds support Shreveport Mavericks during road playoff game
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Entering Saturday, it was win or go home for the Mavericks.

Following a Game One loss in the TBL’s second round of the playoffs, Shreveport looked to avoid elimination on the road in Shawnee, Oklahoma.

Steve Tucker’s team sees their season end, 122-117 to the rival Potawatomi Fire.

Despite the loss, dozens packed Rotolos’ on East 70th Street in Shreveport to cheer on the Mavs.

