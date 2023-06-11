Shreveport Mavericks supporters host watch party while team is away

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Entering Saturday, it was win or go home for the Mavericks.

Following a Game One loss in the TBL’s second round of the playoffs, Shreveport looked to avoid elimination on the road in Shawnee, Oklahoma.

Steve Tucker’s team sees their season end, 122-117 to the rival Potawatomi Fire.

Despite the loss, dozens packed Rotolos’ on East 70th Street in Shreveport to cheer on the Mavs.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.