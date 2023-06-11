Getting Answers
Father’s Day Giveaway
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Several Louisiana Target stores targeted in bomb threats following Pride Month backlash

Bomb Threats Affecting Target Stores
Bomb Threats Affecting Target Stores(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - Several Target stores in Louisiana were named in bomb threats over the weekend. The email threat was sent to media outlets across the state, naming specifically a store in Baton Rouge and two in Lafayette.

The email accuses the store of bowing “to the wishes of the far-right extremists who want to exterminate us.” Similar emails were sent across the country and claimed to come from supporters of the LGBTQ+ community.

Last month Target removed some items from its stores and made other changes to its LGBTQ+ merchandise nationwide ahead of Pride Month after intense backlash from some customers who confronted workers and tipped over displays.

“Since introducing this year’s collection, we’ve experienced threats impacting our team members’ sense of safety and well-being while at work,” Target said in a statement Tuesday. “Given these volatile circumstances, we are making adjustments to our plans, including removing items that have been at the center of the most significant confrontational behavior.”

On Saturday the Lafayette Target locations were evacuated, but after a search, no devices were found and both stores were cleared to reopen.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pickrom (Left) and Davis (Right).
2 men accused of raping a 17-year-old boy
Guests at the Chick-fil-A on Airline Drive in Bossier City, La. got a slithery surprise...
Guest wrangles snakes just outside door of Bossier Chick-fil-A
Home invasion leads to dog stabbed.
Home invader stabs pet dog
Margaret Barrett, 37
Texarkana police looking for missing woman
Torrential rains flooded ArkLaTex roadways during thunderstorms June 3, 2023.
Man dies in storms’ floodwaters; another saved

Latest News

Colfax resident Gracie Reichman, then a rising senior at Louisiana Tech University, is crowned...
27 vying for Miss Louisiana crown
Bunkie PD is investigating after an early morning shooting left one man dead.
19-year-old man shot and killed in Bunkie early Sunday morning
Longview police investigating fatal shooting
Marcus Holloway
Inmate back in custody after escaping Morris County Jail
Boil advisories issued for Keithville, Campti, Louisiana