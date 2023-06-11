Several Louisiana Target stores targeted in bomb threats following Pride Month backlash

Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - Several Target stores in Louisiana were named in bomb threats over the weekend. The email threat was sent to media outlets across the state, naming specifically a store in Baton Rouge and two in Lafayette.

The email accuses the store of bowing “to the wishes of the far-right extremists who want to exterminate us.” Similar emails were sent across the country and claimed to come from supporters of the LGBTQ+ community.

Last month Target removed some items from its stores and made other changes to its LGBTQ+ merchandise nationwide ahead of Pride Month after intense backlash from some customers who confronted workers and tipped over displays.

“Since introducing this year’s collection, we’ve experienced threats impacting our team members’ sense of safety and well-being while at work,” Target said in a statement Tuesday. “Given these volatile circumstances, we are making adjustments to our plans, including removing items that have been at the center of the most significant confrontational behavior.”

On Saturday the Lafayette Target locations were evacuated, but after a search, no devices were found and both stores were cleared to reopen.

