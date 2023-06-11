Longview police investigating fatal shooting

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Police responded to a report of gunshots heard on Johnson Street Sunday.

On June 11 at about 4:16 a.m., Longview police responded to the 400 block of Johnson Street in reference to gunshots heard. Officers said while they were at the location, they were notified a shooting victim had arrived at a nearby hospital in a private vehicle and succumbed to his injuries.

The victim has been identified as Jamie White, 25, of Longview, police said.

The Longview Police Department is actively investigating this case.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1110 or send a tip anonymously to Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online.

