Getting Answers
Father’s Day Giveaway
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Longview police investigating fatal shooting

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Police responded to a report of gunshots heard on Johnson Street Sunday.

On June 11 at about 4:16 a.m., Longview police responded to the 400 block of Johnson Street in reference to gunshots heard. Officers said while they were at the location, they were notified a shooting victim had arrived at a nearby hospital in a private vehicle and succumbed to his injuries.

The victim has been identified as Jamie White, 25, of Longview, police said.

The Longview Police Department is actively investigating this case.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1110 or send a tip anonymously to Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pickrom (Left) and Davis (Right).
2 men accused of raping a 17-year-old boy
Guests at the Chick-fil-A on Airline Drive in Bossier City, La. got a slithery surprise...
Guest wrangles snakes just outside door of Bossier Chick-fil-A
Home invasion leads to dog stabbed.
Home invader stabs pet dog
Margaret Barrett, 37
Texarkana police looking for missing woman
Torrential rains flooded ArkLaTex roadways during thunderstorms June 3, 2023.
Man dies in storms’ floodwaters; another saved

Latest News

Colfax resident Gracie Reichman, then a rising senior at Louisiana Tech University, is crowned...
27 vying for Miss Louisiana crown
Bunkie PD is investigating after an early morning shooting left one man dead.
19-year-old man shot and killed in Bunkie early Sunday morning
Jose Rodriguez Jr., 25.
Suspect arrested for shooting in Longview; 1 critically injured, 1 dead
Marcus Holloway
Inmate back in custody after escaping Morris County Jail