Higgins issues press release following controversial Trump tweet

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - La. Rep. Clay Higgins posted a cryptic tweet to Twitter after the historic federal indictment of Donald Trump, eliciting a myriad of angry and confused responses.

Many House Republicans rallied behind Trump after the 37-count indictment, which was unsealed by a grand jury on Thursday. The indictment accuses the former president with the mishandling of classified documents at his Florida estate. The charges include obstructing justice, the unlawful retention of defense information and making false statements, among other crimes.

Rep. Clay Higgins (R) Louisiana, U.S. House of Representatives<br />(Louisiana's 3rd Congressional District) (KNOE)

Higgins was one of the Republicans in Congress to defend Trump, making the following post Thursday to Twitter:

“President Trump said he has been summoned to appear at the Federal Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday, at 3 PM. This is a perimeter probe from the oppressors. Hold. rPOTUS has this. Buckle up. 1/50K know your bridges. Rock steady calm. That is all.”

KPLC reached out to Higgins for an explanation of the tweet, and there was no response.

An article from the Louisiana Illuminator interpreted the tweet and the military jargon used by Higgins, who is a U.S. Army veteran.

“1/50K” refers to the 1:50,000 scale maps the military uses, on which 1 centimeter equals 500 meters. Some social media users have likened “know your bridges” as a message for followers to be ready to respond to what Higgins called “a perimeter probe from the oppressors.” Higgins has long referred to Trump as “rPOTUS,” short for real President of the United States.

The tweet by Higgins led to some backlash, along with confusion.

Author, journalist and professor Jeff Sharlet took the tweet as a call for war, saying, “This isn’t a metaphor. This isn’t slow civil war. This is a congressman calling for the real thing.”

Although Higgins has not responded to our request for an explanation, he did send out a press release today indicating that although “outraged” at the alleged targeted persecution of Trump, he would not be willing to violate the Constitution.

Higgins said in the statement:

“American conservatives are shocked at the level of corruption and targeted persecution we’re witnessing out of our DOJ and FBI. We are outraged and rightfully so, and we want to protect our freedoms and preserve our Republic. However, we’re not willing to violate our Constitution, even as we recognize the dire threat we face from our own government, as our federal law enforcement agencies are turned against us in violation of the Constitution. This latest DOJ persecution against President Trump is an example of more than just weaponization of our DOJ/FBI against a conservative American leader, it’s an example of the now SOP entrapment-staging that the FBI conducts.

My fellow conservatives, the DOJ/FBI doesn’t expect to imprison Trump, they expect to imprison you. They want J6 again, in Miami and in your city and in mine. They want MAGA conservatives to react to this perimeter probe and in doing so, set yourselves up for targeted persecution and further entrapment. They want to intercept a busload of conservatives en route to protest and create conflicts during the stop. They are hoping to provoke conservative Americans. Don’t fall for the trap. Maintain your family. Live your life. Live free and pay close attention and make your voice heard, yes… but don’t become an incarcerated pawn in the agenda driven DOJ/FBI strategy to oppress conservatives across America.

President Trump can take care of himself in court, he knows we’ve got his back. The DOJ knows they’ve got nothing on him. They’re doing this because they want you to let your anger overwhelm your strategic judgment and they expect you to step willingly into their trap. Don’t do it. Be aware and be prepared for anything, know your bridges as we say… but maintain your calm. Rock steady calm.

We will fight against this oppression. We are indeed, with every ounce of spirit, fighting against the insidious evil that threatens our beloved Republic, but We the People must fight against oppression legally, peacefully, and within the parameters of our Constitution.”

