Cenla homeowners assess damage caused by Saturday’s storm and strong winds

CENTRAL LOUISIANA. (KALB) - On Saturday, June 10, a storm system that carried strong winds caused property damage across Central Louisiana and knocked out power to thousands in the area.

In Wardville, a large oak tree on the property of Nelson White snapped and fell on his fence and trampoline during the storm. While nobody was hurt in the incident, White will now have to clear the tree and debris from his property over the next few days.

“That son of a gun fell, and it went down fast,” said White. “It was a miracle that nobody got hurt.”

Strong winds snapped a large oak tree in Wardville. (Credit: KALB)

White is among many homeowners in Central Louisiana that will have to work to clear debris. Multiple reports and viewer submissions show property damage across the region from Many to Ball and communities in between.

#WATCH Vehicles on Hwy-165 narrowly miss an inflatable slide that was blown away by the wind this afternoon near Lake Buhlow. Posted by KALB News Channel 5 on Saturday, June 10, 2023

The strong winds also caused power outages across the area as power lines were downed, causing thousands to be without power overnight Saturday.

At 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, CLECO reported that over 13,000 customers in the state were without power. According to CLECO’s outage map, as of noon on Sunday, approximately 4000 customers are still without power as line crews work to restore the electricity.

