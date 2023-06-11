Getting Answers
Father’s Day Giveaway
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Cenla homeowners assess damage caused by Saturday’s storm and strong winds

Nelson White's large oak tree was snapped during Saturday's storm.
Nelson White's large oak tree was snapped during Saturday's storm.(Credit: KALB)
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL LOUISIANA. (KALB) - On Saturday, June 10, a storm system that carried strong winds caused property damage across Central Louisiana and knocked out power to thousands in the area.

In Wardville, a large oak tree on the property of Nelson White snapped and fell on his fence and trampoline during the storm. While nobody was hurt in the incident, White will now have to clear the tree and debris from his property over the next few days.

“That son of a gun fell, and it went down fast,” said White. “It was a miracle that nobody got hurt.”

Strong winds snapped a large oak tree in Wardville.
Strong winds snapped a large oak tree in Wardville.(Credit: KALB)

White is among many homeowners in Central Louisiana that will have to work to clear debris. Multiple reports and viewer submissions show property damage across the region from Many to Ball and communities in between.

#WATCH Vehicles on Hwy-165 narrowly miss an inflatable slide that was blown away by the wind this afternoon near Lake Buhlow.

Posted by KALB News Channel 5 on Saturday, June 10, 2023

The strong winds also caused power outages across the area as power lines were downed, causing thousands to be without power overnight Saturday.

At 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, CLECO reported that over 13,000 customers in the state were without power. According to CLECO’s outage map, as of noon on Sunday, approximately 4000 customers are still without power as line crews work to restore the electricity.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pickrom (Left) and Davis (Right).
2 men accused of raping a 17-year-old boy
Guests at the Chick-fil-A on Airline Drive in Bossier City, La. got a slithery surprise...
Guest wrangles snakes just outside door of Bossier Chick-fil-A
Home invasion leads to dog stabbed.
Home invader stabs pet dog
Margaret Barrett, 37
Texarkana police looking for missing woman
Torrential rains flooded ArkLaTex roadways during thunderstorms June 3, 2023.
Man dies in storms’ floodwaters; another saved

Latest News

Colfax resident Gracie Reichman, then a rising senior at Louisiana Tech University, is crowned...
27 vying for Miss Louisiana crown
Bunkie PD is investigating after an early morning shooting left one man dead.
19-year-old man shot and killed in Bunkie early Sunday morning
Longview police investigating fatal shooting
Marcus Holloway
Inmate back in custody after escaping Morris County Jail
Boil advisories issued for Keithville, Campti, Louisiana