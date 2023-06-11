An entire community unites to celebrate the life of veteran coach Ronnie Coker
Coker, 58, passed away on June 5 following cancer battle
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BENTON, La. (KSLA) - Veteran baseball coach, Ronnie Coker, was laid to rest on Saturday.
Cypress Baptist Church was packed with those looking to pay their final respects to the two-time state championship winning coach.
Coker passed away on June 5, following a battle with Stage IV colon cancer.
He was 58 years old.
