An entire community unites to celebrate the life of veteran coach Ronnie Coker

Coker, 58, passed away on June 5 following cancer battle
Thousands come together to remember Ronnie Coker
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BENTON, La. (KSLA) - Veteran baseball coach, Ronnie Coker, was laid to rest on Saturday.

Cypress Baptist Church was packed with those looking to pay their final respects to the two-time state championship winning coach.

Coker passed away on June 5, following a battle with Stage IV colon cancer.

He was 58 years old.

