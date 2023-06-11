An entire community unites to celebrate the life of veteran coach Ronnie Coker

BENTON, La. (KSLA) - Veteran baseball coach, Ronnie Coker, was laid to rest on Saturday.

Cypress Baptist Church was packed with those looking to pay their final respects to the two-time state championship winning coach.

Coker passed away on June 5, following a battle with Stage IV colon cancer.

He was 58 years old.

