Airline High School alum Hayden Travinski continues career year for LSU baseball

Former Viking is Tigers’ second-best hitter on the team
Hayden Travinski's success in Baton Rouge
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 12:28 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - What a year - what a career it’s been for Hayden Travinski.

The Airline High School alum is LSU’s second-best hitter on the team, behind Dylan Crews.

The Viking great continues to show his power lately, just as he did for Al Cantwell for a few seasons. Travinski has hit 10 home runs in the last 21 games.

This is his first full season without any setbacks. According to Leah Vann from the Baton Rouge Advocate, Travinski’s 35 games played in 2023 is the most in his Tigers career.

