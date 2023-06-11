Getting Answers
19-year-old man shot and killed in Bunkie early Sunday morning

Bunkie PD is investigating after an early morning shooting left one man dead.
Bunkie PD is investigating after an early morning shooting left one man dead.(Credit: KALB)
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT
BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - The Bunkie Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left a 19-year-old dead.

Bunkie PD said that officers responded to a home on Keller Street around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, June 11, after receiving reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene they found one male victim that had been shot in the head inside the home.

Emergency Medical Personnel arrived and pronounced the victim dead.

Bunkie PD has not yet released the identity of the victim but described the victim as a 19-year-old Black male.

One person that was at the home was arrested on drug-related charges but has not been charged in the death of the victim.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Bunkie Police Department.

