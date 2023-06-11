1 person killed in Hammond shooting; teen arrested

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the Hammond Police Department said a teen has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one person dead on the morning of Sunday, June 11.

According to police, the shooting happened on Nashville Avenue near Laffitte Drive.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the victim, Tykerstein Lusk, 23, of Springfield, lying in a ditch, police said. Authorities said he was found with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

During the investigation, a witness identified one of the offenders as Malik Andrews, 19, of Hammond, according to the Hammond Police Department. Authorities said Andrews was taken into custody on one count of first-degree homicide and one count of illegal discharge of a firearm.

Anyone with information that can help police is being urged to contact the Hammond Police Department by calling the number (985) 277-5739. Tips can also be made anonymously by calling the Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa Parish’s tip line at 1-800-554-5245.

