Strong to severe storms possible today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! We are tracking the potential for some strong to severe storms in the ArkLaTex today as a stalled front lingers in the region. We will stay relatively quiet as we head into the midday hours when storms are likely to begin flaring up north of I-30 around Noon. The main threat today is damaging wind. Downpours are expected so there will be a flooding risk, especially in areas that are more prone to flooding. The tornado threat is practically zero, but we’ll keep an eye out. Highs in the low to mid-90s are expected today and we’ll get there quickly. Some places will stay cooler thanks to the timing of storms but it will still be a very humid day.

Storms are likely to begin flaring up north of I-30 sometime during the early afternoon hours. A line is expected to quickly form and drop south and east through the region reaching the I-20 corridor between 3 and 5pm. The leading edge of storms will exit the southern and eastern portions of the ArkLaTex by late afternoon or early evening, but some rain may hang on in spots through midnight.

Tomorrow will be mainly dry with the potential for a storm or two early in the morning. That threat dries up by midday and highs in the 90s are once again likely with high humidity making it feel worse. In fact that is the case going forward as this entire coming week will see highs in the low and mid-90s.

