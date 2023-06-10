Storms continue into late Saturday night

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! We continue to see storms moving through the ArkLaTex, some of which have been and will be strong to severe. We have a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in place for a large portion of the ArkLaTex, however, counties along and north of I-30 are in the clear for the rest of the evening. Most of the counties and parishes that are left in the watch will see it expire at 5 PM unless otherwise extended. A few deep East Texas counties will be under the watch until 10 PM. Temperatures have been all over the place today with some places struggling to reach the 70s thanks to rain and other places flourishing easily into the low-90s. Tonight, the storms will taper off after the 10 PM hour and lows will drop to the upper-60s and low-70s.

Tomorrow’s weather almost couldn’t be different. Sunny skies will start right off during the morning hours and the sun will not stop shining throughout the rest of the day. Thanks to that sunshine we will see highs rise into the mid-90s and it will feel worse thanks to the humidity. Not much else to discuss about Sunday, if you’re going to be outside for any extended period of time, drink plenty of watch and take frequent shade breaks, also sunscreen!

The rest of this forecast, until next Saturday, will be ridiculously hot and humid. Every day in the low to mid-90s. Thanks to the humidity we will see heat index values, the feels-like temperature, in the upper-90s and low-triple digits. Not much for rain chances going forward, only heat and humidity driven.

