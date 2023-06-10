Getting Answers
Impact Church hosts annual Disaster Ready Fair to prepare attendees for weather emergencies

A Shreveport church is helping the community prepare for hurricane season.
By Jasmine Franklin
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - While Louisiana is at the start of hurricane season, one Shreveport church saw the need to provide helpful resources to the community in case of an emergency.

“Bring the community in and give them the tools they need to be able to respond to any disaster that occurs,” Disaster Coordinator Ivory O’Neal said.

On June 10, the Impact Church hosted their annual Disaster Ready Fair to help people prepare for the next disaster or emergency.

“Once again, we know that tornados and storms come in this area and Impact Church has been instrumental in wanting to join our efforts in making sure that the church is trained,” Bishop of Disaster Services Latresa Jester said. “And as a result of that, the community is trained, so that when the next storm happens, we have people on the ground prepared to help those in need.”

The Shreveport Fire Department and American Red Cross were also a part of the event. Attendees had the chance to go through Stop the Bleed training with the fire department and learn more about evacuation plans and local disaster resources.

Impact Church says they plan to host the event again next year.

