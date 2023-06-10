Home invader stabs pet dog

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An intruder pushed and verbally threatened a man, then stabbed his dog.

On June 9, at 11:11 p.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a home invasion in the 2400 block of Lakeshore Drive. When police arrived they learned that a suspect made unauthorized entry into a victim’s room and pushed the victim against a wall and verbally threatened him. Reportedly, the suspect then stabbed the victim’s dog and left the scene.

The victim was not injured in the confrontation, and there is no current information available about the dog’s condition.

The intruder was not there when officers arrived.

Detectives have been contacted to investigate.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.