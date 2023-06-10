Getting Answers
Father’s Day Giveaway
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Boston police officer shot during robbery; 2 other officers injured

A suspect has been arrested for allegedly shooting a Boston police officer multiple times. (WCVB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston police officer was shot multiple times when he responded to a robbery in Roxbury, officials said.

The officer was taken to the hospital Friday night with injuries that were not life-threatening, Police Commissioner Michael Cox said at a news conference. Two other officers also were injured, but not from gunfire, he said.

“The officer approached the suspect, who was armed with a firearm, and he was fired upon several times, being struck multiple times,” said Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox.

The suspect was arrested, he said.

“Thank goodness that officer who was struck multiple times is still with us,” Cox said. “This just goes to show the difficult work that officers deal with daily.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pickrom (Left) and Davis (Right).
2 men accused of raping a 17-year-old boy
Severe threat ramping up for Saturday
Damaging wind threat increasing for Saturday
Daryl Stagg, 60, of Pollock, was arrested on Thursday and is being held at the Grant Parish...
Baptist official in Louisiana arrested on sex crime charges
Guests at the Chick-fil-A on Airline Drive in Bossier City, La. got a slithery surprise...
Guest wrangles snakes just outside door of Bossier Chick-fil-A
Eddrick Pouncy, DOB: 2/2/2001
Man arrested in connection with bar shooting that left 4 injured

Latest News

A suspect has been arrested for allegedly shooting a Boston police officer multiple times. (WCVB)
Boston police officer shot during robbery
Home invasion leads to dog stabbed.
Home invader stabs pet dog
Roses lay at the playground after a knife attack Thursday, June 8, 2023 in Annecy, French Alps....
French stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder as injured toddlers remain hospitalized
Police shared the information during a news conference to release body camera video.
Black teen shot by officer during struggle was armed with pellet gun, not handgun, police say