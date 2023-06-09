Getting Answers
Father’s Day Giveaway
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Woman claims man robbed daughters’ lemonade stand; suspect arrested

In total, the girls say they were robbed of 18 dollars, which was their entire earnings for the day.
By Jasmine Franklin
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - A mother claims her children were robbed while selling lemonade and bracelets outside a Family Dollar in Mansfield, La.

Karlee Combs and Karly Davis returned to their lemonade stand Thursday, which is a day after it was robbed, says Tori Davis, their mom.

Karlee Combs and Karly Davis' lemonade stand
Karlee Combs and Karly Davis' lemonade stand(Tori Davis)

“Well I was kind of scared when it was happening, so I just gave him what he asked for, so he didn’t do anything. So I just gave him what he asked for, and he just kept asking for more. He said, ‘I’ll just take that’ and walked away,” Karlee Combs explained.

The girls started their business of selling bracelets and lemonade to make extra money for the summer. On June 7, the two decided to set up their stand at a different location near a local lumber company.

“I really would’ve figured [there] would’ve been a whole lot of workers going in and out getting supplies [and] that [the girls] would be okay over there, but I was wrong,” Tori said.

The Mansfield Police Department says they arrested one male suspect in relation to the robbery. According to the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, the suspect is still in custody.

In total, the girls say they were robbed of 18 dollars, which was their entire earnings for the day. Despite yesterday’s incident, the Karly and Karlee plan to continue operating their lemonade stand.

“They weren’t harmed at all I’m grateful for that I’m glad they have the courage to come back out here again,” Tori said.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juvenile male found shot dead lying in road in Marshall
Barbara Smith-Iverson
Petition filed calling for Caddo school board member to vacate her seat because she doesn’t live in district
School portrait photographer in Shreveport pleads guilty to child porn charges
Pickrom (Left) and Davis (Right).
2 men arrested for alleged rape of 17-year-old
Louisiana adults can go to community college for free, window open to apply.
Louisiana adults can go to community college for free, window open to apply

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
MIND MATTERS: The effects of social media on kids
The annual festival will be held downtown at Festival Plaza Sept. 30 through Oct. 8.
Poster revealed for 2023 Red River Revel
School portrait photographer in Shreveport pleads guilty to child porn charges
Mom claims daughters' lemonade stand was robbed in Mansfield, La.