Texarkana police looking for missing woman

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Texarkana Texas Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.

The police say Margaret Barrett’s family in Louisiana hasn’t see or heard from her since late January. They say they’re extremely worried about her safety. Police say they know Barrett was in Texarkana on Jan. 20, but can’t find any trace of her since then.

Margaret Barrett, 37 (Texarkana Texas Police Department)

Barrett is 37-years-old. She’s 5′ 0″ tall and weighs about 120 lbs.

Anyone with information on Barrett’s whereabouts should call police at 903-798-3116, or 903-798-3876 (afterhours).

