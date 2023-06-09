Shreveport Mavericks fall to Potawatomi Fire in Game One of second-round series

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Mavericks have only lost three times at home this season.

However, the third and latest defeat now leaves the team with their collective backs against the wall.

Shreveport dropped a 121-108 decision to rival Potawatomi. This loss puts Steve Tucker’s crew in a 0-1 hole, in a best-of-three second-round playoff series.

The Mavs look to avoid elimination when traveling to Shawnee, Oklahoma for Saturday’s Game Two at 7:00.

For the second straight game Paul Parks led the team in scoring. He recorded 30 points in Game One. In the series clincher over Wichita he posted 32.

While the Mavericks won the three point battle (12-for-42), the Fire were able to shoot 58 percent from the field.

Thursday’s loss brings the Mavs overall record to 22-5.

