Shreveport-Bossier prep football teams gather for 7-on-7 workouts

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The sights and lights of Friday night football isn’t here - yet.

Until then, players can only continue to work on their craft until the first week of the regular season.

Four Shreveport-Bossier teams took part in 7-on-7 workouts, without any pads, or uniforms.

Bossier High School hosted Parkway, Haughton and Huntington at Bearkat Field. All were able to get a peek at their team, and others, before the real thing starts in late August.

“Anytime you can line up and go against someone in a different colored jersey, it’s not their friend, or they share a locker room with, you get excited for that, " says Huntington head football coach Stephen Dennis. “It’s good work for the guys. Especially with the heat out here. Get them conditioned and ready to go.”

