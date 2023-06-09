Severe storms possible Saturday with more heat on the way next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A round of strong to severe storms is likely to move through the ArkLaTex on Saturday. That will be our best chance for rain through next week with mainly spotty showers and storms most other days. The heat and humidity will be hanging around indefinitely with slightly hotter weather coming in later in the week.

We’ll be quiet and mild heading into tonight. Any spotty showers around will fade away this evening. Look for mostly clear skies overnight with temperatures settling back to around 70 by morning.

Saturday will start off quiet, but it’s not expected to end that way. We’ll once again see a good bit of sunshine through the morning hours. However, as we head into the afternoon a line of storms is expected to develop and quickly race through the ArkLaTex bringing a risk of strong wind gusts. Heavy downpours and some hail may also accompany the strongest storms. The tornado potential looks almost zero. The rain and storms are likely to move through steadily enough to limit significant flooding in most areas. Before storms get going we will heat back up into the low 90s across the area.

Storms are likely to begin flaring up north of I-30 sometime during the early afternoon hours. A line is expected to quickly form and drop south and east through the region reaching the I-20 corridor between 3 and 5pm. The leading edge of storms will exit the southern and eastern portions of the ArkLaTex by late afternoon or early evening, but some rain may hang on in spots through midnight.

Sunday looks quieter, although a few more showers and storms could impact parts of the area during the morning. We’ll be partly cloudy into the afternoon with temperatures heating back into the low to mid 90s.

Next week continues our hot and humid streak. Afternoon temperatures early in the week will be in the low 90s, but by the end of the week we’ll be looking at mid to upper 90s. With the humidity it will feel like triple digits at times. Morning lows will run primarily in the low to mid 70s. Rain is possible daily with isolated showers or storms popping up in the heat of the afternoon.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.