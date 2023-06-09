Getting Answers
Press start and play at Sci-Port's GamePort

GamePort is returning for its third year with new features and exhibits.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - GamePort is returning for its third year with new features and exhibits.

On June 9 until July 30, the annual gaming-themed exhibit, GamePort, is returning to Sci-Port with a stimulating environment and interactive stations involving video games.

Those who attend will learn basic traditional science principles, enhance critical thinking skills, and be introduced to a variety of career options in the video game industry. It’s a new spin on S.T.E.M. learning.

“We are thrilled to bring back GamePort to the Northwest Louisiana Community once again. This exhibit is one of our most popular among visitors and features something for everyone,” says Dianne Clark, Executive Director of Sci-Port Discovery Center.

Exhibits incorporate classic and modern video games, including:

  • Space Invaders Nerf Range
  • Sonic’s Beat the Buzzer
  • Dabble and Scrabble Magnetic Verticle Board Game
  • Miss Pac Man Putt Putt
  • Giant Nintendo Game Controller
  • Game Guts - History and display of classic video game systems
  • Tic Tac Toe
  • Sort of Simon
  • Port Pong
  • Lego Minecraft
  • a vintage arcade
  • ten classic video games
  • pinball machines

The exhibit is for all ages.

Location:

  • Sci-Port, 820 Clyde Fant Parkway, Shreveport.

Tickets:

Follow the event for more information, https://fb.me/e/2U7zQy53B or call (318) 424-3466.

If you want to learn even more about video game history, check out https://www.arklatexweekend.com/2023/05/14/12-facts-about-video-game-history-facts/.

