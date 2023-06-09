Nonprofit holding fish fry fundraiser for Bossier gas station shooting victim

Getting Answers
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The new nonprofit Got Your 6 Louisiana is holding a fundraiser for one of the victims of the Bossier gas station shooting.

On May 2, an armed person exited the Valero gas station and exchanged gunfire with officers. During the shooting, four people were hit. Officer Kenny Gallon and Wes Davis were taken to the hospital for their injuries, and Joshua Calk and Jairiah Hamilton were pronounced dead on the scene.

A fish fry will take place for Wes Davis at his place of employment, Dobb’s Peterbilt.

Nonprofit member Ed Horton says the group has only been operating for a couple weeks, but felt the need to help Davis.

“He just happened to be an innocent bystander. Any one of us could have been in his spot. He caught a bullet in his femoral artery, he took on five units of blood. We’re trying to help him out today.”

You can grab a plate of fish, fries, hushpuppies from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, June 9. The group is also doing a blood drive replenishment drive.

Wes Davis
Wes Davis(Wes Davis)

