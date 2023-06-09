Nonprofit holding fish fry fundraiser for Bossier gas station shooting victim

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The new nonprofit Got Your 6 Louisiana is holding a fundraiser for one of the victims of the Bossier gas station shooting.

On May 2, an armed person exited the Valero gas station and exchanged gunfire with officers. During the shooting, four people were hit. Officer Kenny Gallon and Wes Davis were taken to the hospital for their injuries, and Joshua Calk and Jairiah Hamilton were pronounced dead on the scene.

A fish fry will take place for Wes Davis at his place of employment, Dobb’s Peterbilt.

My faith in humanity has been restored through the outpour of prayers and acts of compassion that I have received during such a traumatic time. Each day since May 2nd has been full of challenges, ones that I never imagined I would experience. In addition to the physical and mental toll that the shooting has had on me, I have been unable to work since it happened and there are things that I still cannot do unassisted. I am blessed and thankful to be alive, because there were moments when it was not certain that I would survive my injuries. There are so many people and agencies that I will never have words enough to express my gratitude towards. Thank you to everyone for the continued prayers, they are much needed and greatly appreciated.

Nonprofit member Ed Horton says the group has only been operating for a couple weeks, but felt the need to help Davis.

“He just happened to be an innocent bystander. Any one of us could have been in his spot. He caught a bullet in his femoral artery, he took on five units of blood. We’re trying to help him out today.”

You can grab a plate of fish, fries, hushpuppies from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, June 9. The group is also doing a blood drive replenishment drive.

Wes Davis (Wes Davis)

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.