National Ball Hockey League captains discuss upcoming games

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The National Ball Hockey League (NBHL) has upcoming games this weekend, and the Shreveport Ragin’ Gators want you to come cheer them on. This entertainment is free, so if you’re looking for a way to beat the heat while having some sports fun, this event is for you!

On Friday, June 9, Shreveport Ragin’ Gators Team Captain Michael Delaney and Red River Rougarou Team Captain Michael Hinton joined KSLA live to talk about the upcoming matchup. On Saturday, June 10, the Red River Rougarou team will face the Austin Arsenal at 3 p.m. at the Hirsch Memorial Coliseum, located at 3207 Pershing Blvd. in Shreveport.

Upcoming NBHL games (NBHL)

Also on Saturday at the Hirsch Memorial Coliseum, the Shreveport Ragin’ Gators will face the Dallas Fort Worth Marksmen at 4 p.m.

Both teams play again on Sunday. The Red River Rougarou will face the Dallas Fort Worth Marksmen at 10 a.m., and the Shreveport Ragin’ Gators will face the Austin Arsenal at 11 a.m.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

