Natchitoches mayor advises citizens to prepare for hurricane season

NATCHITOCHES, La. - Community leaders urge everyone to plan and prepare ahead of potential storms this hurricane season.

Natchitoches Mayor Ronnie Williams Jr. wants residents to begin preparing now for any severe storms.

“Being a Louisianian, we’re on The Gulf and even though hurricanes are different than tornados, you do have somewhat of a warning. Having that plan is something really to think about; it doesn’t take long to do. It’s just a way to make everybody is comfortable as possible in a situation that’s beyond our control,” Mayor Williams explained.

The mayor gives a list of things you will need:

nonperishable food items

can opener

candles

lighters

flashlights

batteries

water

If you need sandbags, they can be picked up at the Public Works Department on Mill Street.

The Martin Luther King Recreational Community Center was the primary shelter in place for residents in the past. City leaders will announce later if the center will be open again this season.

