MIND MATTERS: Warrior Horse helping veterans work through PTSD

Warrior Horse uses horses to help veterans work through PTSD.(Warrior Horse)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - June is National PTSD Awareness Month.

According to the American Psychiatric Association, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a psychiatric disorder that may occur in people who have experienced or witnessed a traumatic event or a series of events or set of circumstances. One Shreveport nonprofit has helped thousands who have struggled with PTSD and joined KSLA Friday, June 9 to talk about what exactly they’re doing for the local community.

Kevin Russell, owner and founder of Warrior Horse in Frierson, is helping veterans who have been diagnosed with PTSD, whether they’re former active-duty or currently serving. It’s a horse farm where Russell helps those in need interact with therapy horses. During the week of June 12, people from all over the country, and people locally, will help with projects around the farm so more vets can get the help they need.

Sweeps Week is June 12-16, 2023.(Warrior Horse)
Warrior Horse aims to help veterans living with PTSD.(Warrior Horse)

Click here to donate to Warrior Horse.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

June is National PTSD Awareness Month.

