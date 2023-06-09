MIND MATTERS: Warrior Horse helping veterans work through PTSD

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - June is National PTSD Awareness Month.

According to the American Psychiatric Association, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a psychiatric disorder that may occur in people who have experienced or witnessed a traumatic event or a series of events or set of circumstances. One Shreveport nonprofit has helped thousands who have struggled with PTSD and joined KSLA Friday, June 9 to talk about what exactly they’re doing for the local community.

Kevin Russell, owner and founder of Warrior Horse in Frierson, is helping veterans who have been diagnosed with PTSD, whether they’re former active-duty or currently serving. It’s a horse farm where Russell helps those in need interact with therapy horses. During the week of June 12, people from all over the country, and people locally, will help with projects around the farm so more vets can get the help they need.

