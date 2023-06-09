Getting Answers
Man rescued from tree after being pinned near top by broken limb

A man was rescued by the Shreveport Fire Department after getting stuck in a tree Friday, June 9, 2023.
A man was rescued by the Shreveport Fire Department after getting stuck in a tree Friday, June 9, 2023.(KSLA)
By Jasmine Franklin and Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man had to be rescued from a tall tree Friday afternoon (June 9).

A man was rescued by the Shreveport Fire Department after getting stuck in a tree Friday, June 9, 2023.(KSLA)

It happened in the 2800 block of Silver Pine Lane. Crews with the Shreveport Fire Department were called out around 1:15 p.m. about a tree trimmer stuck in a tree. SFD officials say the worker was in the top of the tree doing some cutting when a limb broke and trapped him at the very top of the tree.

A man was rescued by the Shreveport Fire Department after getting stuck in a tree Friday, June 9, 2023.(KSLA)

“There was a tree branch that broke over and had him pinned between a tree branch, rope, and the tree that he was on,” said Brandon Lee with SFD.

A man was rescued by the Shreveport Fire Department after getting stuck in a tree Friday, June 9, 2023.(KSLA)

SFD says it took about an hour to get the man out of the tree and down to the ground.

A man was rescued by the Shreveport Fire Department after getting stuck in a tree Friday, June 9, 2023.(KSLA)

The man was injured and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

A man was rescued by the Shreveport Fire Department after getting stuck in a tree Friday, June 9, 2023.(KSLA)

