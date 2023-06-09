Man rescued from tree after being pinned near top by broken limb

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man had to be rescued from a tall tree Friday afternoon (June 9).

A man was rescued by the Shreveport Fire Department after getting stuck in a tree Friday, June 9, 2023. (KSLA)

It happened in the 2800 block of Silver Pine Lane. Crews with the Shreveport Fire Department were called out around 1:15 p.m. about a tree trimmer stuck in a tree. SFD officials say the worker was in the top of the tree doing some cutting when a limb broke and trapped him at the very top of the tree.

“There was a tree branch that broke over and had him pinned between a tree branch, rope, and the tree that he was on,” said Brandon Lee with SFD.

SFD says it took about an hour to get the man out of the tree and down to the ground.

The man was injured and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

