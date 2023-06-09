Man arrested in connection with bar shooting that left 4 injured

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An arrest has now been made for a shooting that left four people injured.

It happened back on May 14 around 1 a.m. at the Time Out Sports Bar in the 9000 block of Mansfield Road.

The Shreveport Police Department says officers who responded found multiple people who’d been hit by gunfire. Eventually, four people who had been shot were located and treated at different hospitals throughout Shreveport.

Detectives were able to determine the shooting started because of some sort of argument. Eddrick Pouncy, 22, was identified as the alleged gunman. A warrant for his arrest was issued.

On June 8, Pouncy was taken into custody, police say. He’s charged with four counts of aggravated battery.

