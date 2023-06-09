Getting Answers
Father’s Day Giveaway
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Man arrested in connection with bar shooting that left 4 injured

As shooting at Time Out spots bar has left 3 men and a woman injured.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An arrest has now been made for a shooting that left four people injured.

It happened back on May 14 around 1 a.m. at the Time Out Sports Bar in the 9000 block of Mansfield Road.

The Shreveport Police Department says officers who responded found multiple people who’d been hit by gunfire. Eventually, four people who had been shot were located and treated at different hospitals throughout Shreveport.

Detectives were able to determine the shooting started because of some sort of argument. Eddrick Pouncy, 22, was identified as the alleged gunman. A warrant for his arrest was issued.

On June 8, Pouncy was taken into custody, police say. He’s charged with four counts of aggravated battery.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pickrom (Left) and Davis (Right).
2 men accused of raping a 17-year-old boy
School portrait photographer in Shreveport pleads guilty to child porn charges
Barbara Smith-Iverson
Petition filed calling for Caddo school board member to vacate her seat because she doesn’t live in district
Juvenile male found shot dead lying in road in Marshall
FILE: LDWF Fishing Camp
Folks can fish for free in Louisiana on Saturday, Sunday

Latest News

Jamarcus Jackson, DOB: 7/3/2000
Man arrested by SPD for home invasion, 3 other charges
The NOPD is seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating a suspect and a vehicle...
Man accused of shooting another inside Bourbon Street bar arrested, NOPD says
Louisiana State Capitol
Gov. Edwards signs bills into law from 2023 Legislative Session
Jacob Pursifull
La. man arrested for allegedly jumping into Fla. gator exhibit for social media stunt