LifeShare Blood Center to get $25K grant; individuals can enroll in phlebotomy program

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - LifeShare Blood Center was recently approved to receive a front of $25,000 from the Community Foundation!

All of the funds will go towards scholarships for students enrolled in LifeShare’s phlebotomy school. Community Foundation of Northwest Louisiana donated to the center in the past.

The phlebotomy program lasts 6 weeks. After completion of the program, students can continue working in the medical field. Anyone interested in enrolling can find the application here.

