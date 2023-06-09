Getting Answers
Father’s Day Giveaway
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

LifeShare Blood Center to get $25K grant; individuals can enroll in phlebotomy program

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - LifeShare Blood Center was recently approved to receive a front of $25,000 from the Community Foundation!

All of the funds will go towards scholarships for students enrolled in LifeShare’s phlebotomy school. Community Foundation of Northwest Louisiana donated to the center in the past.

The phlebotomy program lasts 6 weeks. After completion of the program, students can continue working in the medical field. Anyone interested in enrolling can find the application here.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pickrom (Left) and Davis (Right).
2 men accused of raping a 17-year-old boy
School portrait photographer in Shreveport pleads guilty to child porn charges
Barbara Smith-Iverson
Petition filed calling for Caddo school board member to vacate her seat because she doesn’t live in district
Severe threat ramping up for Saturday
Damaging wind threat increasing for Saturday
The proposed I-20 Rail Corridor service will connect the mega-regions of Dallas-Fort Worth and...
Amtrak officially submits grant application to extend passenger rail service from Meridian, Miss. to Dallas-Fort Worth via I-20 corridor

Latest News

The annual free camp is for those ages five to 18 living with cognitive and physical challenges.
Kids with disabilities enjoy day of field activities as part of Camp Tiger
Eddrick Pouncy, DOB: 2/2/2001
Man arrested in connection with bar shooting that left 4 injured
Warrior Horse uses horses to help veterans work through PTSD.
MIND MATTERS: Warrior Horse helping veterans work through PTSD
A woman tried to evade police by slipping out a second-story window.
Texarkana police rescue woman hanging by foot from second-story window