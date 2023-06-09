Kids with disabilities enjoy day of field activities as part of Camp Tiger

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - LSU Health Shreveport’s Camp Tiger wrapped up Friday, June 9.

The annual free camp is for those ages five to 18 living with cognitive and physical challenges. The five-day camp is organized by first and second-year medical students.

During the week, campers hit up many fun spots in the area like Hot Wheels Skating Rink, Sci-Port Discovery Center, Gators and Friends, Holiday Lanes Bowling and more. The camp also gives attendees the opportunity to interact with others and get individual attention from camp counselors.

“Everyone has a place here. We should make experiences and opportunities for everybody, no matter what kinds of obstacles or challenges they have. Everyone deserves to have fun and enjoy what life has to offer,” said Trevor Blackstock, director of Camp Tiger.

“When they go out into the community, they get to be with other peers that are non-disabled as well. We’ve been doing Camp Tiger for years. It’s a wonderful event all week. My son, Sam, looks forward to it all year. We’re so lucky to have this camp for him,” said Esther Sittenauer, a parent of one of the campers.

The camp started 22 years ago; it began as a way to help introduce new experiences and social interaction to children with disabilities.

