Getting Answers
Father’s Day Giveaway
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Furry Friends Friday: Elegant Bella brightens the room

A sweet loving girl is looking for a true fur-ever home.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A sweet loving girl is looking for a true fur-ever home.

On June 9, elegant and beautiful Bella visits the KSLA studio from Caddo Parish Animal Services (CPAS), seeking her fur-ever home. Bella is a doberman mix and is only about 10 1/5 months old. Poor Bella was adopted back in October, nearly nine months ago, but then returned.

Bella visits KSLA.
Bella visits KSLA.(ksla)

She is sadly shes in the early stages of being heartworm positive and will need treatment.

You can meet Bella or other furry friends at 1500 Monty Street. CPAS welcomes you to bring your pet to meet and greet.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School portrait photographer in Shreveport pleads guilty to child porn charges
Pickrom (Left) and Davis (Right).
2 men accused of raping a 17-year-old boy
Barbara Smith-Iverson
Petition filed calling for Caddo school board member to vacate her seat because she doesn’t live in district
Juvenile male found shot dead lying in road in Marshall
FILE: LDWF Fishing Camp
Folks can fish for free in Louisiana on Saturday, Sunday

Latest News

GamePort promotes STEM learning through gaming
Nonprofit holding fish fry fundraiser for Bossier gas station shooting victim
Creator of GamePort shares inspiration
Latest on Valero store double homicide
Nonprofit holding fish fry fundraiser for Bossier gas station shooting victim