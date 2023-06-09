Furry Friends Friday: Elegant Bella brightens the room

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A sweet loving girl is looking for a true fur-ever home.

On June 9, elegant and beautiful Bella visits the KSLA studio from Caddo Parish Animal Services (CPAS), seeking her fur-ever home. Bella is a doberman mix and is only about 10 1/5 months old. Poor Bella was adopted back in October, nearly nine months ago, but then returned.

Bella visits KSLA. (ksla)

She is sadly shes in the early stages of being heartworm positive and will need treatment.

You can meet Bella or other furry friends at 1500 Monty Street. CPAS welcomes you to bring your pet to meet and greet.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.