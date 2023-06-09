Damaging wind threat increasing for Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Today will turn out much like Thursday did. We’ll see plenty of sunshine this morning along with a quick warm up. Temperatures will be near 90 by the lunch hour. Clouds will build through the afternoon with a few isolated showers and storms expected. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 90s and it will feel a few degrees hotter with the humidity.

Our storm threat will really start to ramp up on Saturday as a front stalls across the ArkLaTex and a disturbance approaches from the northwest. Right now, it looks like a large complex of storms will develop across Oklahoma Saturday morning and then dive southeast through the entire region from midday through late afternoon. The threat of severe weather continues to increase and it looks like damaging wind gusts will be the primary concern. Please stay weather aware as we kick off the weekend!

Before the storms arrive, we’ll see more heat and humidity with temperatures climbing from around 70 in the morning to the low 90s by early to mid afternoon.

Rain chances are expected to drop off on Sunday although a few isolated storms remain possible. Temperatures will heat up a little more with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and plenty of humidity around.

Limited rain chances will continue into early next week. Temperatures will remain in the low 90s for highs. With the humidity it’s likely to feel like the low 100s. By mid to late week rain is looking less likely with slightly hotter conditions. Temperatures could reach the upper 90s for highs by the end of the week.

Have a great weekend!

-Matt Jones

