Getting Answers
Father’s Day Giveaway
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Caddo agrees to put up $500,000 toward Community Lighthouse project

Effort would establish “resiliency hubs” with solar power, emergency water supply
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Caddo commissioners approved an ordinance Thursday (June 8) to help fund a Community Lighthouse pilot program.  It would create disaster hubs people can use during emergencies like power outages.

The ordinance says some Caddo Parish residents lost access to power and water during the blizzards of 2021. With the approval of the ordinance, the nonprofit North Louisiana Interfaith would be able to develop a community lighthouse in Caddo Parish.

[RELATED: Caddo commissioners to further study request for $500,000 for Community Lighthouse project]

“We need to do whatever we can to back those systems up so that if our power does go out and if we have problems with water that we would have a source that we would go to,” District 5 Commissioner Roy Burrell said.

The lighthouses would have solar power, backup battery capacity and an emergency water supply.

Morning Star Baptist Church in Shreveport’s Mooretown neighborhood and the Highland Center, also in Shreveport, would participate in the project’s pilot phase.

The project wants to establish 20 neighborhood-led resiliency hubs.

“This was an opportunity that was brought to us to have the pilot projects for backup water systems for a critical life necessity for our people,” District 4 Commissioner John-Paul Young said.

The Caddo Commission is funding $500,000 for the project, with $250,000 coming from the parish government’s oil and gas fund and the other half coming from American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds.

“I don’t support the $500,000,” District 1 Commissioner Todd A. Hopkins said. “The $250,000 coming from ARP, that’s more palatable to me. I don’t see the return that they see.”

[RELATED: Caddo fails to advance effort to use traffic cameras to crack down on speeders in the parish]

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juvenile male found shot dead lying in road in Marshall
Barbara Smith-Iverson
Petition filed calling for Caddo school board member to vacate her seat because she doesn’t live in district
School portrait photographer in Shreveport pleads guilty to child porn charges
Pickrom (Left) and Davis (Right).
2 men accused of raping a 17-year-old boy
Louisiana adults can go to community college for free, window open to apply.
Louisiana adults can go to community college for free, window open to apply

Latest News

The proposed I-20 Rail Corridor service will connect the mega-regions of Dallas-Fort Worth and...
Amtrak officially submits grant application to extend passenger rail service from Meridian, Miss. to Dallas-Fort Worth via I-20 corridor
Satellite image of 2016's Hurricane Lester on approach to the island of Hawaii., Photo Date: 2016
Natchitoches mayor advises citizens to prepare for hurricane season
SPAR brings back its Camp Shriver, which is for children with and without disabilities
SPAR brings back its Camp Shriver, which is for children with and without disabilities
Karlee Combs and Karly Davis' lemonade stand
Woman claims man robbed daughters’ lemonade stand; suspect arrested