Getting Answers
Father’s Day Giveaway
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

2-year-old dies after being left behind in hot car, authorities say

Deputies say a 2-year-old girl was found dead in a hot car after a family lunch trip in Florida...
Deputies say a 2-year-old girl was found dead in a hot car after a family lunch trip in Florida this week.(Kichigin via Canva | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE CITY, Fla. (Gray News) - Florida authorities are investigating the death of a young girl who was left in a hot car.

According to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, a 2-year-old girl was found dead in a vehicle on Thursday after going on a lunch trip with her family.

The family told detectives they had gone to DeLand, about 15 minutes away, for lunch before returning to their home in Orange City around 2:40 p.m. They were together with the girl and her two older brothers, ages 8 and 15.

The parents said they went back to the car around 5 p.m. and found the girl unresponsive. They rushed her to the hospital but she was pronounced deceased just before 6 p.m.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately identify the family involved.

Authorities said the situation remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pickrom (Left) and Davis (Right).
2 men accused of raping a 17-year-old boy
School portrait photographer in Shreveport pleads guilty to child porn charges
Barbara Smith-Iverson
Petition filed calling for Caddo school board member to vacate her seat because she doesn’t live in district
Juvenile male found shot dead lying in road in Marshall
FILE: LDWF Fishing Camp
Folks can fish for free in Louisiana on Saturday, Sunday

Latest News

FILE - President Donald Trump sits at his desk after a meeting with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich,...
Trump described Pentagon plan of attack and shared classified map, indictment says
Judge Aileen Cannon, a former federal prosecutor, was nominated to the bench by Trump in 2020.
Trump case assigned to judge who faced criticism over her ruling in his favor in Mar-a-Lago search
Jamarcus Jackson, DOB: 7/3/2000
Man arrested by SPD for home invasion, 3 other charges
Eddrick Pouncy, DOB: 2/2/2001
Man arrested in connection with bar shooting that left 4 injured